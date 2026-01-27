Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas AG Says Nurse Practitioner Is Shipping Abortion Drugs

By Spencer Brewer ( January 27, 2026, 7:19 PM EST) -- The Texas attorney general told a state court that a Delaware-based nurse practitioner and the organization she operates have shipped abortion pills to Texas, saying Tuesday that the defendants have publicly acknowledged that they send abortion pills to the Lone Star State....

