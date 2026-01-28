Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chinese Man Gets 46 Months In $37M Pig Butchering Scam

By Gina Kim ( January 28, 2026, 6:57 PM EST) -- A Chinese national was sentenced to 46 months in prison Tuesday in California federal court for participating in a global network that tricked 174 victims lured in from dating apps into pouring money into fake digital asset investments, and ultimately laundering $36.9 million in cryptocurrency proceeds to scam centers overseas....

