Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Rubio Says There's No Plan For Military Action In Venezuela

By Madeline Lyskawa ( January 28, 2026, 9:41 PM EST) -- Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers on Wednesday that future military action is not off the table in Venezuela but that the Trump administration has no intention to take such action at this time, while laying out plans to "normalize" the country's oil industry....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Government Agencies