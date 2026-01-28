Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Asset Co. Slams Conn. Insurance Chief's Plan For Liquidation

By Hope Patti ( January 28, 2026, 9:29 PM EST) -- An asset management company asked a Connecticut state court for permission to intervene in the insurance commissioner's rehabilitation of struggling insurer PHL Variable Insurance Co., saying the commissioner's "surprise" plan to pursue liquidation will be disastrous for universal life policyholders that are over a $300,000 cap on death benefits....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies