Fund Managers Should Be Taxed As Workers, HMRC Testifies

By Josh White ( January 29, 2026, 9:58 PM GMT) -- Portfolio managers at BlueCrest Capital Management should be taxed as disguised employees because they don't hold wider legal responsibilities at the hedge fund, Britain's tax authority told the U.K. Supreme Court on Thursday....

