Conn. Firms Settle $1.3M Fee Split Suit

By Christine DeRosa ( January 29, 2026, 4:20 PM EST) -- Just ahead of a trial that was scheduled to start next week, two Connecticut law firms have resolved their dispute over how to split $4 million in legal fees stemming from a $12 million child abuse settlement against the state's Department of Children and Families....

