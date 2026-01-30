Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sidley Welcomes Back International Trade Partner In DC

By Jack Rodgers ( January 30, 2026, 3:32 PM EST) -- A Baker McKenzie international trade partner who previously worked with the U.S. Department of Commerce is returning to Sidley Austin LLP in Washington, D.C., rejoining the same trade team he spent about nine years with before leaving for his most recent role, the firm announced Thursday....

