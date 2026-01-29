Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Zuora Investor Sues Over $1.7B Silver Lake Take-Private Deal

By Jeff Montgomery ( January 29, 2026, 7:00 PM EST) -- An investor in software as service subscription software venture Zuora Inc. has opened a proposed class suit seeking damages in connection with Silver Lake Group's $1.7 billion take-private acquisition of the company, naming both Silver Lake and managing panther Joseph Osnoss and alleging breaches of fiduciary duty....

