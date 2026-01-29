Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOL Proposes Pharmacy Benefit Manager Fee Disclosure Rule

By Kellie Mejdrich ( January 29, 2026, 9:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's employee benefits subagency Thursday proposed a rule to require new fee disclosures from pharmacy benefit managers, which act as intermediaries between drugmakers, pharmacies and insurers, to help managers of employee health plans ensure PBM services are reasonably priced....

