Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

OppFi Says It's Not Pulling Calif. 'Dummy Lender' Scheme

By Craig Clough ( January 29, 2026, 10:10 PM EST) -- An attorney for Opportunity Financial LLC urged a Los Angeles state judge Thursday to toss a California regulator's claims that it uses a Utah bank partner to dodge state regulations, saying it's not part of a "dummy lender" scheme and the court has all the information it needs to end the case....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies