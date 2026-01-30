Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Senate Passes Gov't Funding Package; House Must Vote Next

By Courtney Bublé ( January 30, 2026, 9:36 PM EST) -- The Senate voted 71-29 on Friday to pass five of the remaining government funding bills for fiscal 2026 and a short tenure extension for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security bill to give lawmakers and the White House time to work on possible immigration enforcement changes....

