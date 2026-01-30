Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Irish Luge Team Says Russians Iced Athlete Out Of Olympics

By Joyce Hanson ( January 30, 2026, 9:40 PM EST) -- The Court of Arbitration for Sport said the Irish Luge Federation has appealed a decision to award athletes from Russia places in the women's singles competition for the upcoming Winter Olympics, claiming it ices an Irish athlete out of the games....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies