US Athlete Claims Rigged Qualifier Kept Her From Olympics

By Alex Lawson ( January 30, 2026, 3:52 PM EST) -- Just a week before the Winter Olympics, American skeleton racer Katie Uhlaender is fighting to reclaim her spot in the competition, telling the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday that Canada sabotaged her in a qualifying race....

