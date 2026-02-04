Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

USPTO's Squires Sees TMs As Key Tool Against AI Deepfakes

By Ivan Moreno ( February 4, 2026, 5:11 PM EST) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director John Squires pitched trademarks as one of the most practical tools for combating artificial intelligence deepfakes, saying during a Wednesday webinar that name, image and likeness rights are "where the puck is going," peppering his remarks with pop culture references and sports metaphors....

