3rd Circ. Affirms Fee Awards For Immigration Habeas Actions

By Tom Lotshaw ( February 2, 2026, 3:05 PM EST) -- A Third Circuit panel ruled federal law authorizes attorney fee awards for immigrants who successfully challenge their detention through habeas actions, affirming awards made to two noncitizens who were detained for over a year and denied bond hearings....

