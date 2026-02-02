Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DLA Piper Adds Ex-Cooley Atty To Lead N. Calif. Practice

By Rose Krebs ( February 2, 2026, 4:28 PM EST) -- DLA Piper announced Monday that it has added the former global chair of Cooley LLP's digital health group to lead its Northern California corporate and securities practice and bolster its capacity to advise life sciences and technology companies on transactions and other matters....

