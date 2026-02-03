Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Justices Revive 'Unreadable' Arbitration Agreement Suit

By Hailey Konnath ( February 3, 2026, 12:10 AM EST) -- In a 6-1 decision, the California Supreme Court clarified on Monday that courts must "closely scrutinize the terms of difficult-to-read contracts for unfairness or one-sidedness," but the "illegibility" — font size, placement, prominence, etc. — of agreements do not themselves indicate that it is unconscionable....

