Developer In Miami Condo Battle Moves To End Association

By Carolina Bolado ( February 3, 2026, 3:40 PM EST) -- A developer locked in a battle with holdout owners of a Miami waterfront condominium wants a Florida state court to terminate the condominium association, arguing that the building, which is currently uninhabitable, is not worth repairing after decades of deferred maintenance....

