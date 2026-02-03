Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

Cruz Calls Hearing On FCC's 39% Media Ownership Cap

By Christopher Cole ( February 3, 2026, 6:39 PM EST) -- Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Tuesday the Senate Commerce Committee will hold a Feb. 10 hearing on media ownership rules, homing in on the Federal Communications Commission's limit on a single broadcaster reaching more than 39% of national audience share....

