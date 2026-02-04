Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Panama Faces Arbitration Over Nixed Canal Contract

By Caroline Simson ( February 4, 2026, 8:56 PM EST) -- Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. said Wednesday that it has initiated arbitration against Panama after the country nixed its operating contract for the main entry and exit points of the Panama Canal, a year after the pact attracted the Trump administration's ire....

