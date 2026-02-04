Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Real Estate Atty Can't Duck Meddling Claims, NC Justices Told

By Hayley Fowler ( February 4, 2026, 4:44 PM EST) -- A property owner told North Carolina's top court that a real estate attorney can't skirt allegations he helped meddle in an ownership dispute over a parcel of land in Charlotte, saying her tort claims against the lawyer might be rare, but they are still backed by the law....

