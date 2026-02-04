Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SEC Cases May Rise After 'Unprecedented' 2025, Attys Say

By Jessica Corso ( February 4, 2026, 8:36 PM EST) -- Following an "unprecedented" year in which the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dismissed the bulk of its crypto docket and filed few new lawsuits, former SEC staff members said Wednesday that there are signs that enforcement actions could begin to ramp up this year....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies