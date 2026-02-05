Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Atlanta Settles Enviro Group's Suit Over Chattahoochee River

By Kelcey Caulder ( February 5, 2026, 5:48 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge has approved a settlement agreement an environmental group and the city of Atlanta struck to end a 2024 Clean Water Act lawsuit over what the group alleged were permit violations at Georgia's largest wastewater treatment plant and discharges into the Chattahoochee River....

