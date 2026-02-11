Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

What NY's GHG Reporting Program Means For Oil, Gas Cos.

By Peter Trimarchi, Laura Mulry and Taylor Gillespie ( February 11, 2026, 4:53 PM EST) -- New York state's new Mandatory Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program will affect oil and gas companies operating in or supplying fuels to the state. Finalized in December 2025, the program requires covered entities to monitor and annually report emissions, with the first reports, for 2026 emissions, due in 2027....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies