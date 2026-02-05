Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Philly Judge Erred In Bumping Med Mal Suit To NJ, Panel Says

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( February 5, 2026, 9:53 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Superior Court has ruled in a precedential opinion that a Philadelphia judge incorrectly handed Rothman Orthopaedics a win by agreeing that a woman's medical malpractice suit against it should have been filed in New Jersey, reasoning that the company failed to show "weighty" reasons that the city was not the right place to litigate the case....

