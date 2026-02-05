Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOJ Adds 6 New Immigration Judges And 27 Temporary Ones

By Rae Ann Varona ( February 5, 2026, 11:34 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has hired 33 new immigration judges, 27 of whom are temporary, according to an announcement Thursday, against a backdrop of a still large immigration court backlog and the Trump administration's ongoing immigration crackdown....

