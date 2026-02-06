Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Cardiac Pack' Wants NC Justices To Revive NIL Suit

By Abigail Harrison ( February 6, 2026, 7:14 PM EST) -- A group of former student-athletes from the early 1980s is urging North Carolina's highest court to revive their name, image and likeness lawsuit against the NCAA, arguing the organization's use of gameplay footage to advertise March Madness is a continuing harm....

