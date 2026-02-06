Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SpaceX Investing Co. Sued In Del. Over Unlaunched Reports

By Jeff Montgomery ( February 6, 2026, 10:02 PM EST) -- A fund that pumped $10 million into a company formed in 2022 with the sole purpose of investing in SpaceX sued Friday in Delaware's Court of Chancery for breach of contract, citing repeated failures to deliver required financial reports and observing that past demands have been met with documents stamped "Draft."...

