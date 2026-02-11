Tips From Del. Decision Nixing Major Earnout Damages Award

By Scott Crofton, Jacob Croke and Andrew Lin ( February 11, 2026, 4:02 PM EST) -- On Jan. 12, the Delaware Supreme Court vacated in part what had been the largest earnout-related damages award in Delaware history. The court held in Johnson & Johnson v. Fortis Advisors LLC that the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing — a narrow doctrine permitting courts to imply terms where a contractual gap threatens the parties' reasonable expectations at signing — did not itself obligate the buyer to pursue an alternative regulatory approval pathway after the one specified in the merger agreement, and tied to earnout milestones, became unavailable....