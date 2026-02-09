Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Crypto Investor's $16M Case Ousted From Chancery

By Jarek Rutz ( February 9, 2026, 5:53 PM EST) -- The Delaware Chancery Court on Monday dismissed a cryptocurrency investor's lawsuit accusing a group of crypto entities and insiders of engineering a $16 million "pump and dump" scheme, ruling the claims were not properly brought in equity and belong, if anywhere, in the Delaware Superior Court instead....

