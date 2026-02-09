Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Altice Must Face 'Enhancement Fee' Case, Conn. AG Says

By Nadia Dreid ( February 9, 2026, 8:16 PM EST) -- Altice USA should not be able to slip a retooled complaint brought by the state of Connecticut that accuses the company of improperly charging customers a $6 "network enhancement fee" and making misleading representations about its internet speed, a state court has been told....

