CFIUS Risk Lessons From Chips Biz Divestment Order

By Rick Sofield, John Satira and Shane Haley ( February 10, 2026, 5:23 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump's executive order requiring HieFo Corp. to unwind its acquisition of Emcore Corp.'s semiconductor business underscores the administration's willingness to retroactively block even low-dollar-value transactions on national security grounds, and highlights expanding scrutiny of nonnotified transactions by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, particularly those involving sensitive technologies and foreign ownership with ties to China....

