How SF Family Zoning Suit Could Stymie City, Builder Goals

By Phillip Babich ( March 3, 2026, 3:55 PM EST) -- A challenge to the San Francisco Family Zoning Plan filed in January in San Francisco County Superior Court creates substantial uncertainties for project developers and the city and county of San Francisco. It might also give pause to developers and planners in other jurisdictions in the country — not because it would have a precedential effect, but because many cities are rezoning to add more housing capacity to address a national housing shortage....