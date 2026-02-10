Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Pig Butchering' Fugitive Gets 20 Years For $73M Crypto Scam

By Katryna Perera ( February 10, 2026, 7:07 PM EST) -- A dual citizen of China and Saint Kitts and Nevis was sentenced in absentia to 20 years in prison and three years supervised release for his role in an international money laundering scheme that laundered over $73 million worth of criminal proceeds obtained through so-called "pig butchering" cryptocurrency investment scams....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies