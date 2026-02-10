Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

America's Test Kitchen Harvests Food52 Assets In Ch. 11

By Jeff Montgomery ( February 10, 2026, 6:51 PM EST) -- A Chapter 11 deal to serve up assets of cooking and home goods e-commerce company Food52 Inc. to America's Test Kitchen secured a Delaware Bankruptcy judge's approval Tuesday, one of three sale measures totaling nearly $12.5 million to move forward....

