Stockholder Sues AI Firm Airship In Del. For Books, Records

By Jarek Rutz ( February 11, 2026, 4:21 PM EST) -- A California stockholder of a California-based artificial intelligence communication company has filed suit in the Delaware Chancery Court seeking to force the agency to turn over financial and board records, alleging that it has improperly limited his access to information needed to value his shares....

