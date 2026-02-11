Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Kaiser Will Pay $30M To End DOL Mental Health Investigations

By Kellie Mejdrich ( February 11, 2026, 1:56 PM EST) -- Kaiser Permanente has agreed to fork over at least $30 million and change its practices to end multiple U.S. Department of Labor investigations into the adequacy of the healthcare organization's mental health and substance use disorder treatment networks in California, the DOL said....

