Shkreli Can't Add Wu-Tang Members To Fight With Crypto Co.

By Elliot Weld ( February 11, 2026, 5:53 PM EST) -- "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli can't drag two members of the Wu-Tang Clan hip-hop group into a suit brought by a crypto firm that claims Shkreli improperly retained copies of an album that it bought the rights to, a New York federal judge ruled on Wednesday....

