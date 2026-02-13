Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Novel Calif. Data Deletion Tool Off To Hot Start, Director Says

By Allison Grande ( February 13, 2026, 10:43 PM EST) -- Despite a relatively quiet rollout, more than 170,000 California residents have signed up for a first-of-its-kind system that allows them to ask all registered data brokers to delete their personal information in a single request, positioning the tool as a strong model for other states similarly looking to boost consumer protections, the executive director of the state's privacy regulator told Law360.  ...

