Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Not 'Your Dad's DOJ': Recapping Year One Under Bondi

By Phillip Bantz and Carolina Bolado ( February 11, 2026, 8:47 PM EST) -- Even before her contentious congressional testimony on Wednesday, few U.S. attorneys general had been embroiled in so many controversies so early into their tenures as Pam Bondi, who critics and supporters alike say embodies a new era at the Justice Department....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies