Ukrainian Athlete Appeals Olympic Ban Based On Helmet

By David Steele ( February 12, 2026, 4:27 PM EST) -- Men's skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych filed an appeal with the international Court of Arbitration for Sport after the International Olympic Committee and the sport's governing body announced his disqualification from the Winter Olympics in Milan on Thursday for wearing a helmet depicting fellow Ukrainian athletes slain in the conflict with Russia....

