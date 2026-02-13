Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5 Cattle Trading Co. Workers Charged In $220M Fraud Scheme

By Gina Kim ( February 13, 2026, 7:55 PM EST) -- Five employees of a defunct cattle trading company were charged in Texas federal court Thursday with defrauding over 2,000 victims in a $220 million Ponzi-like scheme where they falsely promised to spend investor money on raising cattle but used it to pay off prior investors, loans and personal expenses....

