Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

EU Approves Universal Music's $775M Deal For Downtown

By Matthew Perlman ( February 13, 2026, 7:53 PM EST) -- European enforcers have greenlighted Universal Music Group's $775 million purchase of Downtown Music Holdings, after the companies agreed to unload a royalty accounting platform that has access to sensitive information from rival music labels....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies