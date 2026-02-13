Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

EU Announces Duties Against Korean, Taiwanese Plastics

By Jack McLoone ( February 13, 2026, 12:27 PM EST) -- Imports of a plastic with a wide range of uses from South Korea and Taiwan into the European Union and an amino acid imported from China were hit with antidumping duties Friday, the European Commission announced....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies