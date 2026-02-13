Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Roundup

Taxation With Representation: Homburger, Lenz & Staehelin

By Zak Kostro ( February 13, 2026, 3:28 PM EST) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, offshore drilling contractor Transocean Ltd. acquires rival Valaris Ltd., historic British fund manager Schroders agrees to a cash takeover by U.S. asset manager Nuveen, and a consortium that includes U.S. private equity firm Advent International LP and FedEx Corp. buy Polish parcel locker company InPost....

