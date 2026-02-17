Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

FCC Threatens To Nix Mich. Radio Licenses Over Unpaid Fees

By Nadia Dreid ( February 17, 2026, 6:43 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission said it will yank the licenses for seven Michigan radio stations if the company that holds the licenses fails to pay the regulatory fees it has been delinquent on for several years....

