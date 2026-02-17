Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOD Seeks Input For Phase 2 Of FAR Overhaul

By Madeline Lyskawa ( February 17, 2026, 7:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Defense is seeking input from the defense industrial base and acquisition stakeholders concerning how the next phase of the Trump administration's effort to streamline the Federal Acquisition Regulation can be used to boost the country's wartime readiness. ...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies