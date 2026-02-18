Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Florida Court Revives Homeowner Suit Against Insurer

By Carolina Bolado ( February 18, 2026, 6:07 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday revived a suit by two homeowners against their insurer after finding that the lawsuit was wrongly tossed because the homeowners' counsel failed to appear at trial....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies