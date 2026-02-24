Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

AI-Generated Doc Ruling Guides Attys On Privilege Risks

By Brian Kidd, Taylor Fontan and Rebecca Prager ( February 24, 2026, 4:47 PM EST) -- On Feb. 10, in U.S. v. Heppner, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York determined that documents a defendant created using an artificial intelligence tool and subsequently sent to his attorneys were not protected by the attorney-client privilege or attorney work-product privilege....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®