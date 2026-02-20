Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Emerging Themes In Post-Groff Accommodation Decisions

By Helen Jay ( February 20, 2026, 5:13 PM EST) -- In June 2023, the U.S. Supreme Court reshaped the legal framework for religious accommodations in the workplace with the seminal decision of Groff v. DeJoy. The court clarified that Title VII's undue hardship standard requires more than a de minimis cost, holding that an employer must demonstrate a substantial burden in light of the nature and context of its business operations....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies